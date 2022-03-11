New Indiana law expected to reform state's juvenile justice system

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. New precipitation amounts through the
weekend will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Saturday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Friday /9:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was 19.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Friday /9:30 AM EST Friday/ was 19.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Monday,
March 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Monday evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet Monday,
March 21.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New Indiana law expected to reform state's juvenile justice system

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana State House

Indianapolis, Indiana (WTHI Photo, Credit: Jon Swaner) 

 By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS - Friday, Governor Eric Holcomb signed legislation into law reforming the state's juvenile justice system.

State Rep. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) authored the legislation to help reduce recidivism rates among nonviolent youth offenders. Rather than being incarcerated or placed in detention, nonviolent youth offenders will receive counseling for mental health and behavioral issues. According to McNamara, a Council of State Governments report shows youth who participate in diversion programs or counseling are 40% less likely to reoffend.

"With this new law, we can do more to address the root causes of trauma and mental health issues, and help reduce the likelihood of a child returning to the criminal justice system," McNamara said. "All youth deserve the greatest chance to succeed and these policy changes will be a huge step forward in keeping our communities safe and reducing juvenile recidivism rates."

McNamara said children younger than 12 years old will not be detained unless it is essential for a community's safety and no reasonable alternative exists. Judges will still have discretion when deciding if an offender presents a flight risk or danger. Juvenile offenders will be screened and evaluated to see if they pose a danger to the community.

The law also creates a new juvenile justice oversight body tasked with developing a statewide grant program to support juvenile justice initiatives focused on pre-trial diversion and behavioral health needs.

"Many communities don't have the same resources when it comes to helping at-risk youth and what we often end up seeing is justice by geography," McNamara said. "This statewide grant program can help all communities offer counseling and pre-trial diversion programs so we can encourage better outcomes for youth."

