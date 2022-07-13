New attractions at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Fair unveiled new attractions for this year.
Older attractions will still be at the fair this year, along with the new. The new attractions feature new art installations and the USA Mullet Championships.
The fair opens on July 29 and runs until August 20. Though, it is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Tickets are on sale now and are up to 40 percent off until the end of July 28. You can find them here.
To learn more about this year's attractions, visit the fair's website here.