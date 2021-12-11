'Neither one of us were injured and got through this here' Local family comes to grips with storm damage

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After the storms struck Friday night, they left a big impact in the Wabash Valley.
David Wickens and his wife are long time residents of Vermillion County. He says he built their house back in 1970. But Friday evening, the couple took shelter just before a tree came crashing down on their 50-year old home.
"Wife and I began to retire and went in and got in bed and my phone began to blow up and the sirens in the area began to go off. We decided we'd better go to the basement."
Wickens says he has extensive damage to his property.
"We got four large trees down and a couple more buildings that got damaged and a trailer, just a utility trailer that got damaged."
John Lawson is the Supervisor of Vermillion County District 2. He says he had more than a dozen phone calls to help move trees out of the road. Lawson says it's important for residents to not try to clean up the damage alone and to alert their local law enforcement.
"We work with the bigger equipment where we can remove this stuff. We don't want to see somebody get hurt trying to help the county out. Let the county employees do it."
Even though the Wickens couple has a lot to rebuild, they say what's most important is that nobody was hurt.
"Neither one of us were injured and got through this here and got a lot of family support and church support and fire department and deputies. They were right here making sure we was okay."
If you or a loved one see damage around your area, please contact your local law enforcement.