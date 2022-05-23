Lucky now serving as Vigo County's newest arson dog

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County has a new team ready to help investigate arson cases.
We've told you about Lucky the Arson Dog. Recently, he began training with his handler, Darrick Scott, who's a member of the Terre Haute and Sugar Creek fire departments.
We caught up with them as they trained in Indianapolis. IMPD allowed them to use a house that had fallen victim to an arson. Scott says it gave the two the unique opportunity to train.
"Hey, I'm learning his personality and he's learning mine," Scott said. "I can see it's going to be a good future for us."
While Lucky sniffs out signs of accelerants at the scene, Scott is watching his partner for those signs, while also on the lookout for nails, broken glass, or anything else that may hurt his partner. That's why training in this environment is so important.
The pair spent two weeks working together, and the time was well spent, according to Scott. They're now arson-certified, meaning they're ready to work arson cases right now.
"Lucky's had the training," said Scott. "It's up to us to bond and make this team number one."
Vigo County's former arson dog, Blaze, will now concentrate on search and rescue cases, and he's also certified to visit schools, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities. Scott said Blaze may still help out on arson scenes if the need arises.