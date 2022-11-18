Local families adopt children on national adoption day

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several families were made whole on Friday. Circuit Court Judge Sarah Mullican approved adoption for over a dozen families.
Dawn Arnold and her husband, Tim, were just one out of the many families that adopted. The Arnolds just officially adopted little Wesley into their growing family.
"Today is an exciting day because we are getting the opportunity to welcome a little guy into our family," Dawn Arnold said.
Arnold is now a mother of six children. She and her husband have been fostering for seven years and say that there can be mixed emotions.
"Today's a little bit bitter sweet, as we know it's not always the happiest day for some of the biological families, but for an adoptive family to know safety and security for a child that we have loved… It is a very reassuring feeling," said Arnold.
Vigo County CASA was also in attendance today. The organization helps sponsor and provide support for the adoptive families. Vigo County CASA director, Glenna Cheesman, explains the importance behind adoption.
"It's providing new beginnings. and that is what it's about. You know, we give a tree to every family so that they can plant their roots and start a new family and branch out and grow," said Cheesman.
That is why families such as the Arnolds participate in adoption. Arnold is branching out to help children in need.
"My husband and I chose to become foster parents really just to kind of intersect the heart in our community because it's here and it's real," Arnold said.
Arnold says that if anyone has questions about fostering, the Maryland Community Church is holding a fostering forum. It will be on November 29 at 6:30 P.M.