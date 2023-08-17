 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local entertainers to host a bourbon-tasting event

  • Updated
  • 0
Bourbon & Blues Ticket Cover

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local entertainers is inviting you for a night of fun. The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is hosting its "Bourbon & Blues" event. 

It's happening on Friday, August 25.

The bourbon-tasting event will take place at the Hulman Center. Regular entry starts at 5:30 pm. VIP entry starts at 4:00 pm. 

It will feature food, live music, dancing and a silent auction.

People will have over 20 bourbon-tasting options to choose from, featuring 11 different vendors. 

Non-alcoholic general admission tickets cost $30. Regular general admission tickets cost $55. Non-alcoholic VIP tickets cost $50. VIP tickets cost $75. 

Recommended for you