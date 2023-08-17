Local entertainers to host a bourbon-tasting event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local entertainers is inviting you for a night of fun. The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is hosting its "Bourbon & Blues" event.
It's happening on Friday, August 25.
The bourbon-tasting event will take place at the Hulman Center. Regular entry starts at 5:30 pm. VIP entry starts at 4:00 pm.
It will feature food, live music, dancing and a silent auction.
People will have over 20 bourbon-tasting options to choose from, featuring 11 different vendors.
Non-alcoholic general admission tickets cost $30. Regular general admission tickets cost $55. Non-alcoholic VIP tickets cost $50. VIP tickets cost $75.