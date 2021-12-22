Local Commissioner Honored

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County Commissioner Tim Yocum was honored by the Indiana Association of County Commissioners recently.
Yocum was one of three commissioners in the state to win the Distinguished County Commissioner Award. Yocum won for Indiana's Central District.
Yocum says it feels good to be recognized for his hard work, but realizes this award is meant for more than just himself.
"Anything we do here, anything I do, it's important the county gets recognized," said Yocum. "We're doing great things here, so any type of award belongs to the residents also."