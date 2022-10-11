Local artist featured at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana Pacers' 21st century home now features the works of a Terre Haute artist and the story of a local couple who saved the franchise.
The newly renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis hosted an open house Monday night. The event theme was The Art of the Game.
Local artist Becky Hochhalter was commissioned to create two pieces. One depicts Terre Haute natives Nancy and Bobby "Slick" Leonard and the 1977 telethon.
Hochhalter said, "I wanted that piece to show the excitement of the moment, that they were able to raise the money that they were trying to raise and also, with the design and the color pallet, I wanted to take you back to that era, that 1977 era."
Her second piece includes Mel and Herb Simon. They bought the Indiana Pacers in 1983.
Pacers Sports and Entertainment and the Indy Arts Council hosted the event.