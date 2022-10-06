Local artist exemplifies community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You've likely seen her work on display in counties across the Wabash Valley. Professional artist Becky Hochhalter uses her skill with paint and brush to beautify otherwise ordinary spaces.
Hochhalter is the hand behind several local murals like the austere portrait of legendary Stiffy Green in Terre Haute, the sturdy oak on the campus of St. Mary-of-the-woods, and the simple skyline of Paris, Illinois. Her work represents what's best of the communities she has immersed herself in for decades.
Right now, the self-taught artist is working on two big projects designed to celebrate what makes home so great.
Becky Hochhalter says, "I love working in Brazil because people are very appreciative of the artwork."
Hochhalter's work on the outside of A&B Farmhouse is focused on community. The mural was made possible through the Indiana Destination Development Corporation.
"This design is really a collaboration in every sense of the word, between myself and Andy Stone, the owner of A&B Farmhouse. He had a lot of great ideas about what should be in the mural and then I kind of took those ideas and came up with this design."
Work on the Brazil mural could be done in the next couple of weeks. Meanwhile, work on her second current project could take much longer.
"It's very realistic. It's a Trompe-l'oeil style which means fool the eye. It will look like you can walk right into that mural."
Hochhalter says the mural on the side of the old Terminal building in downtown Terre Haute will depict the city's past, present, and maybe even future.
"I'm excited to let that unfold in front of people. We haven't revealed the design for that one because we think it will be fun for people to just watch the progression of that design as it unfolds."
Investing her time and talent into her home, Hochhalter says she is grateful to those willing to invest in her.
She has work across the state. Most recently, she was commissioned for two pieces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Those will be among the art celebrated at an open house next week.