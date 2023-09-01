Little Italy Festival kicks off Friday evening with a parade

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - There's some fun going on in Clinton this Labor Day weekend. Friday, September 1, marked the start of the Little Italy Festival.
Natasha Freeman and her daughter, Desiree, like thousands of others, came to experience a Wabash Valley tradition.
For over fifty years, the Little Italy Festival has entertained people in Clinton with food, fun, and Italian traditions.
On Friday, the festival kicked off with a parade.
Music, bubbles, and lots of candy filled the parade.
"She's got a lot of candy... Her bag's already halfway full," says Freeman of her daughter. "It's been a good time."
Freeman encourages everyone to come to experience the festival.
"Check it out. It gets a little smaller than it used to be. It would be good to bring back to what it used to be years ago."
But for now, Freeman and her daughter will enjoy the moment taking in the sights and sounds the festival has to offer.