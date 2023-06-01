Knox County organization receives grant for enhancing Vincennes River Walk

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Eighteen educational and outdoor projects were awarded around $375,000 from the national park service.
The Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area was one of the recipients.
The organization received $24,000.
Natural resource specialist Will Drews says the organization will be using the money to beautify a section of the lower river walk in Vincennes.
"What this funding is going to be used for is to do a major native planting down there to hopefully make that walk area more attractive and more environmentally friendly and sustainable," Drews said.
Planting is expected to happen later this month.
Drews says volunteer planting days will be set up later for those interested in helping.