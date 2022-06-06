Inflation making it difficult to repair roads in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many Vigo County roads are in need of some major improvements but with the recent spike in inflation it's becoming very difficult to accomplish that.
Vigo county commissioners' goal for 2022 was to pave 30 miles of road throughout Vigo county.
Now with the record breaking high inflation that goal will not be met and only about 20 miles of road will be repaired.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns tells me it cost about $71,000 to pave a mile of road. Today it costs about $97,000.
The recent increase in asphalt, culvert pipes and gas also makes it difficult to repair roads.
Kearns says many projects will be put on the back burner for the time being.
"We're figuring out which ones can we delay for the next year or two hoping that things balance out, but realistically I don't think they will. I think this is gonna be where we are and reduce what our plan was and be very strategic on what we pave and try to stretch out dollar as much as possible" shares Kearns.
Now, commissioners will focus on what roads need the most urgent repairs.
In the coming weeks, Lewis Indiana and Sarah Myers drive will be paved.
Vigo county commissioners tell me they expect more delays for road projects or for them to be cancelled all together