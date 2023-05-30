INDOT works to cut crashes on US 41 - here's what they could change on the busy road

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local leaders are working to make US 41 in Vigo County safer.
Commissioner Chris Switzer says there's been a lot of crashes on the road in the past ten years.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has been researching why.
Officials say people are trying to cut across the highway at cross-over turn lanes. Switzer says INDOT wants to push people to traffic lights.
With that in mind, INDOT will likely be shutting down some of those cross-overs. There aren't any final decisions just yet.
One change that is in the works is the light at the fairgrounds on US 41.
The light will be moved about 300 feet north to Hospital Lane -- which leads to Regional Hospital. There will be a new frontage road with access to the fairgrounds.
The Culver's owners were already planning on the road to get to their establishment.
Switzer says this will improve traffic flow for multiple properties in the area.
"The fairgrounds kind of needs that frontage road, I think it'd be a great master plan there to develop the front area and also add an additional frontage road to get you to Chick Fil A, whatever could be developed there, Culvers. I think that makes sense. We'll see what happens for the future of the fairgrounds," Switzer said.
Switzer says the new light could be ready in the fall.