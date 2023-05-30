 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

INDOT works to cut crashes on US 41 - here's what they could change on the busy road

US 41 at Chick Fil A

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local leaders are working to make US 41 in Vigo County safer.

Commissioner Chris Switzer says there's been a lot of crashes on the road in the past ten years.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has been researching why.

Officials say people are trying to cut across the highway at cross-over turn lanes. Switzer says INDOT wants to push people to traffic lights.

With that in mind, INDOT will likely be shutting down some of those cross-overs. There aren't any final decisions just yet.

One change that is in the works is the light at the fairgrounds on US 41.

The light will be moved about 300 feet north to Hospital Lane -- which leads to Regional Hospital. There will be a new frontage road with access to the fairgrounds.

The Culver's owners were already planning on the road to get to their establishment.

Switzer says this will improve traffic flow for multiple properties in the area.

"The fairgrounds kind of needs that frontage road, I think it'd be a great master plan there to develop the front area and also add an additional frontage road to get you to Chick Fil A, whatever could be developed there, Culvers. I think that makes sense. We'll see what happens for the future of the fairgrounds," Switzer said.

Switzer says the new light could be ready in the fall.

