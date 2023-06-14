INDOT public meeting set for Thursday to discuss Vermillion County construction project

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation still wants to hear from the community when it comes to a Vermillion County road project.
This is about the State Road 163 bridge project. INDOT is proposing a revised alternative to the project.
The group originally planned to turn the roadway into one-lane. But back in January, community members expressed several concerns about safety and increased travel time for drivers.
INDOT is now proposing to keep the road with two lanes and rehabilitate the bridge. But INDOT wants community feedback before things are finalized.
The organization will be holding another public hearing on Thursday. It's at South Vermillion High School.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the presentation starting at 6 p.m. Project team members will be there to answer any questions.