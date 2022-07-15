Indianapolis tiger cub trio go to their first vet check-in

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - For the first time, the Indianapolis Zoo's latest additions went to the vet for a check-in.
Under seven weeks old, triplet Amur tiger cubs are growing up healthy and strong. Caretakers of the cubs say that their personalities are already showing.
Habitats for the Amur tiger are suffering from extreme loss right now, which means zoos are celebrating these three additions. Right now, the Indianapolis Zoo is working hard to keep the cubs healthy so that they will be sure to reach adulthood.
In honor of a Veterinary Surgeon who works with the Zoo, one of the cubs was named Nicolas. Soon, the Zoo will be announcing the other two cubs' names.
If you want to participate, you can vote which name is your favorite here. Voters have a chance to win a Family-Fun Prize Pack, which includes free tickets to the Zoo.