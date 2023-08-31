Indiana State, Pride Center of Terre Haute to host Pride Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University will host this year's Terre Haute Pride Fest.
The college is partnering with the Pride Center of Terre Haute for the event.
It is an opportunity to make LGBTQ people feel welcome in the community.
Soon the Pride Center, in collaboration with Indiana State, will host Terre Haute's second annual Pride Fest.
"Because of that support, we're able to welcome 75 vendors of LGBTQ-owned businesses, community groups, food vendors, and more," says Pride Center of Terre Haute President Katie Lugar.
Lugar says that by hosting the event, it sends the message that LGBTQ people are welcome in the community.
If you would like to attend Pride Fest, it's coming up soon.
It will take place on Saturday, September 16 from 3 pm to 8 pm on Indiana State's Quad.
Admission is free.