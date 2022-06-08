Indiana Launching New Marketing Campaign

INDIANA, (WTHI) - Indiana is on a mission to highlight the beauty and history of the entire state.
The state hopes to do this through a new marketing campaign called "IN Indiana"
Visit Indiana and The Indiana Destination Development Corporation partnered to set the campaign in motion.
The campaign plans to equally publicize all parts of Indiana, from the Indy 500 to small town sights. They will feature events like the Red Skelton Festival, places to visit like Turkey Run State Park, and more.
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch said that the "IN Indiana campaign will instill pride in the many communities that make up the state."
If you want to explore what Indiana has to offer yourself, you can look through the campaign's website here.