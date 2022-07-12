Indiana Department of Workforce Development receives a $3.9 million grant

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) received a $3.9 million grant. It was through the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Building America program.
The Apprenticeship Building America program's goal is to give more access to Registered Apprenticeship Programs to underrepresented and underserved people. And to create more programs and apprentices, which will diversify industries.
DWD Interim Commissioner Josh Richardson said apprenticeships often lead to more career options and happier employees.
The Indiana DWD was one of 30 recipients of grant money.
Ivy Tech Community College received a grant as well, which was $4.7 million. The school plans to use the money to establish and expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs in new, growing fields.
If you're interested in enrolling in an apprenticeship program, or you are an employer interested in starting up an apprenticeship program, you can find out how here.