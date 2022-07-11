Illumination Wellness Center hosting Save Our Oceans event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plastic waste and pollution flood our oceans. But, the negative impact of plastic waste is in more places than just the sea.
12 Points Creators Market is hosting the Save Our Oceans event in Terre Haute. The goal is to create better awareness of plastic waste and its influence on the community.
It's all at the Illumination Wellness Center and will be from 4 to 8 in the evening.
There will be two guest speakers going over plastic waste and what you can do to help reduce its impact. Speakers will be there on Thursday at 4:30 and 5:30 in the evening.
The Pizza Inferno food truck and local vendors will be there as well. The event is free, but food and goods from the market are not.
Event organizers say it will be a fun way to learn more about what you can do for the environment.
If you want to keep up to date with upcoming events from 12 Points Creators Market, you can find its Facebook page here.