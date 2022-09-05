IDEM offers thousands in grant money to cities and organizations to help with recycling

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Half-a-million dollars is available for community recycling projects in Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced funding thru the community recycling grant program.
It's for recycling and household hazardous waste collection and disposal.
Governments, solid waste management districts, universities, schools and nonprofit organizations are eligible.
In their application, they can request from $1,000 to $100,000. Applications will be accepted right here through October 6.