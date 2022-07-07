Historic WWII aircraft are landing in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Historic World War II aircrafts are touching down in Terre Haute for the weekend.
The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Air Power History Tour are putting the aircraft on display. The collection includes two of the rarest World War II bombers.
The CAF, formerly known as the Confederate Air Force, is a Texas-based non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and showing historical aircraft at airshows, primarily throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The planes are in town from July 7 to 10. Tours of the aircraft and rides are currently being offered. Those tours are available at Hoosier Aviation at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.
Tickets are being sold for adults and children 11 and older.
You can find more information about the event and how you can reserve tickets here.