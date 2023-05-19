 Skip to main content
Historic Terre Haute tower restored

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic railroad tower has been restored.

Haley Tower is a part of the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum. The tower was used by train operators for nearly a hundred years. Its brick walls needed to be restored. A group raised the money needed to repair the tower.

Bill Foster with the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum says, “Trying to save this building in general has been a feat from day one, been a lot of work and we have a lot in it and it's the centerpiece of the museum.”

The museum will open for the season on June 3 and will be open every Saturday and Sunday until the end of October. Hours are noon to 4 p.m.

