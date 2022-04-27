High inflation rate increasing the need for food pantries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many people are feeling the effects of the high inflation rate, especially when it comes to buying groceries.
According to NextAdvisor food prices have increased by 9% over the past year- making it harder for some families to afford. Now, more than ever people are needing support as they struggle to afford food for their family.
That's where local nonprofits come in to help. Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank is working hard to provide nutritious food to those struggling. In the 7 counties it serves there are over 39,000 people who are food insecure- and that number just keeps increasing.
The assistant agency director, Jennifer Buell, says the nonprofits mobile food banks are becoming more popular.
"In the month of April we saw a 35 to 40% increase in the number of individuals who participated and took home 30 pounds or more that they can use then and be able to feed their families" shares Buell.
The foodbank receives donations from local grocery stores and community members and then distributes the food to nearby food pantries.
Volunteers are always needed to help make sure the food is distributed every day.
A student volunteer, Parker Stinson, encourages his fellow classmates to give back to the community in any way they can.
"Being a student here at ISU and now calling Terre Haute home it definitely means a lot to give back to this community and I know that it's definitely going through a tough time right now so I'm just happy we can help" says Stinson.
Buell says by donating your time, money, or food can really help impact a family's life.
"She was in tears quite honestly just recognizing the value of what she has received and helped her pay the other bills from this month."
To find a list of local food pantries click here.