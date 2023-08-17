Harsha Behavioral Center celebrates 15 years, receives honorary decrees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mental healthcare facility is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Local and county leaders are honoring the Harsha Behavioral Center for its service to the Wabash Valley.
On August 17, the center received an honorary proclamation from the City of Terre Haute.
The facility provides mental health and addiction services to people in the Valley.
Vigo County legislators joined the city in honoring Harsha Behavioral Center. State Senator Jon Ford (District 38), State Representative Alan Morrison (District 38), State Representative Tonya Plaff (District 43), and State Representative Bob Heaton (District 46) joined Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett for the ceremony.
The center first opened its doors in 2008. Its current facility opened in 2016.
Over the years, the Terre Haute facility has gone from serving only children to serving people of all ages.