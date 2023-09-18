Greg Goode to run to replace Jon Ford

INDIANA (WTHI) - Greg Goode has announced he's running for Indiana Senate District 38.
District 38 includes Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties.
Goode is running to replace Jon Ford.
Ford is stepping down with more than two years left on his current term.
In a statement, Goode said Ford is one of the most effective legislators he's ever seen at the statehouse, and he wants to continue Ford's service.
Goode currently serves as state director for United States Republican Senator Todd Young, a position he has held since January.
Before that he worked at Indiana State University.