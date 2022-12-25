Grace Gala volunteers needed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers are needed now for what an organizer calls the best party of the year.
The Grace Gala is an annual prom for students and adults with special needs. It is happening at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Terre Haute April 14 and 15.
More than three-hundred volunteers are needed for the party so the lead organizer is working now to find people who would like to show up and be a friend.
Special Needs Ministry Coordinator Jess Berryhill says, "Our friends, often times, don't get celebrated. We don't think they get celebrated enough and to see them have an opportunity just to be themselves and just to show up and have a good time is a great thing for our community to do, but also a great thing for our church to do."
Guest Olivia Holvey says, "There's a red carpet, party bus, just a lot of fun. Chik-fil-a does food."
To register to volunteer, click here.