Governor's Arts Award Opportunities

INDIANA (WTHI) - You have the chance to nominate someone for indiana's highest honor of the arts.
The Governor's Arts Awards were established by the Indiana Arts Commission and the Office of the Governor.
The awards recognize those who have made significant contributions to arts and creativity in Indiana.
Nominees may include artists, arts organizations, volunteers, schools, educators, local governments, and legislators, on the state, national or international level.
Each award winner receives an original piece of artwork created specifically for the program by an Indiana artist and the opportunity to share their story with other arts supporters statewide via a video profile of the award winners.
The nominations are open now and will close on May 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Nominations are open to organizations or individuals who work or reside in Indiana or have significant ties to the state through some years of residency.
Nominees must be living-no awards will be presented posthumously.
A selection committee comprised of representatives from the Office of the Governor and the Indiana Arts Commission will review and evaluate nominations based on depth and breadth of impact, innovation, quality of community engagement, and artistic excellence.
In addition to the nominations, the Indiana Arts Commission is seeking an artist or artist team to submit qualifications for the creation of seven custom works of art for the 2023 Indiana Governor's Arts Awards.
Seven awards will be created.
There are no restrictions on content, medium, or style, but each piece must reflect the purpose of the Governor's Arts Awards to recognize outstanding achievement and contributions to arts and creativity in Indiana.
For more information and to make a nomination, go to
https://www.in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/partners/governors-arts-awards/