Fourth of July charity race for community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual charity race is this Independence Day.
The Wabash Valley Road Runners and Pacesetter Sports are hosting The Mile race. The Mile takes place on July 4th every year; this will be its 41st year.
Races start on the 4th of July at 8:15 in the morning. It starts around a mile north of Indiana State University’s Memorial Stadium.
Money from the event helps fund the “Lace it Up” Kids Running Program of the Wabash Valley Road Runners. The program is free for kids in the Wabash Valley from 4 to 13 years old.
You can find out how to register and what the race times are here.