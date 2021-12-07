Following the Clay County pedestrian death -- police break down some ways to avoid tragedies like this from happening again

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2019, there were 6,200 pedestrian deaths in the United States -- 72 of those were in Indiana.
Unfortunately, another pedestrian death happened this past weekend in Clay County, Indiana.
41-year-old Charles Brown of Brazil, Indiana was hit while walking across the street in the area of U.S. Highway 40 and County Road 700 West.
Brown was walking home from the Marathon Gas Station.
Police say during this trip, 19-year-old Gavin Wysong of Brownsburg hit and killed brown.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.
The office is still waiting to retrieve some information before closing the case.
On Tuesday, News 10 spoke with Chief Deputy Josh Clarke with the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Sergeant Matt Ames with Indiana State Police.
Chief Deputy Josh Clarke says this is a tragedy for everyone involved…
"Regardless of the age, that's an unfortunate situation and no matter how old you are -- it's something that this person will have to live with for the rest of his life."
We asked both Clarke and Ames about some ways to avoid more tragedies like this from happening to you and your family.
According to the National Traffic Safety Institute -- there's a 70% increase in pedestrian accidents in the nighttime hours.
Chief Deputy Josh Clarke says in order to avoid future tragedies like this from happening, there are several steps both pedestrians and drivers need to take.
For pedestrians, the first one is to be mindful of the color of your clothing.
"The brighter the colors the easier it is for motorists to see you when you're walking," Clarke said.
"There are things such as walking into oncoming traffic so you can see them coming at you, and maybe take the opportunity to move out of the way and so forth."
Secondly, avoid non-cross walk areas whenever possible…
"Use those crosswalks, use the areas that are lit if possible."
Clarke says drivers need to be mindful and intentional about putting their lights on.
He says with it getting dark at an earlier hour, it's important drivers pay even closer attention to their surroundings.
"With automatic lights, most vehicles have them on 24/7, but you want to ensure any time dark or dusk that you want to have them on and through all the nighttime hours."
Sergeant Matt Ames has a message for the community -- whether you are traveling by foot or by car.
"The most important thing is we need to make sure that everyone is obeying the traffic signs out here. Whether you're a motorist or whether you're a walker," Ames said.