FINDING FAMILY: Meet Nathanial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids need you. Hundreds of adoptable Hoosier kids are looking for loving parents.
That's why News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to feature the state's waiting children. We're calling the segment Finding Family.
The Department of Child Services and adoption consultants are ready to help you through the process, especially to get older kids adopted.
Jan Dotson with the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Indiana Adoption Program says, "It is heart-warming to be able to be part of helping children find there forever family."
The week's Finding Family features 10-year-old Nathanial. He is just one of hundreds or older children looking for a forever home.
Nate is an active and crafty young man. He would do best in a home with two parents and consistency, although he would not mind having siblings. He says hopefulness is one of the things family means to him.
To learn more about Nathanial, click here.