FINDING FAMILY: Meet Jon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of Hoosier kids are waiting for you. They are in need of loving homes.
News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to children who are ready for adoption. The regular segment is called Finding Family.
This week's Finding Family features 14-year-old Jon. Those who know Jon say he is curious and does well in school. He enjoys building with Legos and playing on the computer. He would do well in a home with two parents and structure.
