FINDING FAMILY: Meet John

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is between Lafayette and Covington. The crest on the White River is near Spencer. The crest on the East Fork White River is between Seymour and Rivervale. New precipitation amounts through the weekend will not impact current flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 1100 AM EST /1000 AM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EST Wednesday was 19.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&