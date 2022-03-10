FINDING FAMILY: Meet John

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are 1,500 adoptable kids in foster care in Indiana right now. That's why News 10 is excited to tell you about a new opportunity to help kids find loving homes.
News 10 is working with the Indiana Adoption Program and groups like Indiana Kids Belong to feature Hoosier kids. The new segment is called Finding Family and you can watch it some Thursdays on News 10 This Morning and News 10 First @ Five.
Larry May is the State Director of Indiana Kids Belong, one of the organizations creating the videos. He says these videos allow the public to get a sense of who these kids are and the homes they desperately want to find.
"Kids in foster care are not bad kids, they've just had bad experiences and so what we try to do it help them just tell their story, represent themselves just for who they are. We don't try to dramatize anything in the videos. We just want their personalities to come out because they're just regular kids."
The first Finding Family features is all about John. He is 14 years old and non-verbal. He enjoys music and dancing, swimming, and playing in the park. John is searching for loving, patient parents and may do better with adults who have experience raising children with special needs.
To learn more about John, click here.