FINDING FAMILY: Meet Hagan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of Indiana kids are ready for adoptive parents right now.
The need is great and that is why News 10 is excited about a new segment highlighting Hoosier children. We're calling it Finding Family. This is a partnership with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong.
Michelle Savieo works for the Department of Child Services and says many of the kids waiting for parents are older and have experienced trauma. She hopes you'll consider adoption.
Savieo says, "You don't have to be perfect to be a parent, you know, you just have to be willing to make that commitment to the child and work with us to figure out what that child needs so that you can make that child part of your family."
LINK | FINDING FAMILY: Meet John
This week's Finding Family features 13-year-old Hagan. He is one of the many Indiana kids looking for a forever family.
Those who know Hagan say he would do well in a home with two parents who can encourage him.
Hagan has a sweet tooth and a generous heart. When asked about what he'd wish for if given three wishes, Hagan says he'd want everything to be chocolate, be able to teleport, and have money to give to everyone.
To Learn more about Hagan, click here.