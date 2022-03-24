FINDING FAMILY: Meet Hagan

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...

Wabash River at Clinton.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Jerome, and near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 31.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...

Wabash River at Clinton.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Jerome, and near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...

Wabash River at Clinton.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Jerome, and near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Flooding behind the Honey Creek levee
becomes rather extensive.  Most low roads are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was
18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.7
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday, April 1.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

FINDING FAMILY: Meet Hagan

  • 0

FINDING FAMILY: Meet Hagan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of Indiana kids are ready for adoptive parents right now.

The need is great and that is why News 10 is excited about a new segment highlighting Hoosier children. We're calling it Finding Family. This is a partnership with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong.

Michelle Savieo works for the Department of Child Services and says many of the kids waiting for parents are older and have experienced trauma. She hopes you'll consider adoption.

Savieo says, "You don't have to be perfect to be a parent, you know, you just have to be willing to make that commitment to the child and work with us to figure out what that child needs so that you can make that child part of your family." 

LINK | FINDING FAMILY: Meet John 

This week's Finding Family features 13-year-old Hagan. He is one of the many Indiana kids looking for a forever family.

Those who know Hagan say he would do well in a home with two parents who can encourage him.

Hagan has a sweet tooth and a generous heart. When asked about what he'd wish for if given three wishes, Hagan says he'd want everything to be chocolate, be able to teleport, and have money to give to everyone.

To Learn more about Hagan, click here.

Recommended for you