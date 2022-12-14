Crosley Radio Players set to perform Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Get ready for a special twist on a Christmas tradition. Friday, you can attend the 15th Annual Crosley Radio Players holiday show.
It is happening at the Wabash Activity Center in Terre Haute. The Crosley Radio Players will perform "It's a Wonderful Life" on stage just like they did in the days of radio. An organizer says the performance will take people back in time for a vintage Christmas celebration.
Center Executive Director Michelle Inman says, “We’re really super excited to have them back. It's just a really neat nostalgic experience.”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children. All proceeds will go to the activity center.