Crews battle massive fire at old schoolhouse

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - The old Mecca schoolhouse went up in flames early Thursday morning.
Crews got the call just before 3:00.
Crews arrived to find massive flames shooting from the roof.
The fire happened at 2862 Wells Street in Mecca.
Several fire departments remained on the scene for hours.
One witness told us they heard a loud pop and then saw the flames.
We have not heard of any injuries from this fire.
Due to this fire, Coxville Road going into Mecca from Highway 41 was still closed as of 5:30 a.m.