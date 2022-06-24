 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Cookout for CASA Event a Success

  Updated
  • 0
Volunteers at Cookout for CASA

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) - The community came out to support local children through Vigo County CASA. Baesler's Market hosted the Cookout for CASA, which is the organization's latest fundraiser.

CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocate.

Volunteers at the event told us that the turnout was "awesome." The group helps kids get through the court process.

Money from the event will be used to buy new shoes for kids in the Wabash Valley.

The cookout is over, but if you still want to donate, you can. You can drop off new shoes of any size at CASA through July 14th.

If you are interested in supporting future fundraisers by CASA, you can find them on the organization's Facebook page here.

