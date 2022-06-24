Cookout for CASA Event a Success

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) - The community came out to support local children through Vigo County CASA. Baesler's Market hosted the Cookout for CASA, which is the organization's latest fundraiser.
CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocate.
Volunteers at the event told us that the turnout was "awesome." The group helps kids get through the court process.
Money from the event will be used to buy new shoes for kids in the Wabash Valley.
The cookout is over, but if you still want to donate, you can. You can drop off new shoes of any size at CASA through July 14th.
If you are interested in supporting future fundraisers by CASA, you can find them on the organization's Facebook page here.