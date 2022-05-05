Commissioners looking for feedback on US 41 crossover near Johnson Drive

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute,
Clinton, Riverton.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash River
in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the next several
days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute,
Clinton, Riverton.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash River
in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the next several
days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY, MAY 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Friday, May 13.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.5 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport, Montezuma, Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

White River at Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the White and
Wabash Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the
next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Commissioners looking for feedback on US 41 crossover near Johnson Drive

  • 0
US 41 at Chick Fil A

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners and Indiana Department of Transportation are looking to address a highway crossover that some people feel is dangerous.

There's a chance you've been frustrated before with traffic trying to cross U.S. Highway 41, near Chick-Fil-A. County commissioners say it's an area that can become easily congested. With all of the traffic, it can be tricky to cross the highway from the Towne South Plaza entrance and the entrance to Walgreen's and Chick-Fil-A.

The commissioners are working with INDOT to find a solution. The agency has proposed a concrete median between the northbound and southbound lanes to prevent people from crossing. Instead, drivers would have to travel to a light to get to the other side of the road.

Switzer says it's best to email or call the commissioners. You can call (812) 462-3367, or email them at Chris.Switzer@vigocounty.in.gov, Mike.Morris@vigocounty.in.gov, and Brendan.Kearns@vigocounty.in.gov.

Recommended for you