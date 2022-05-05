Commissioners looking for feedback on US 41 crossover near Johnson Drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners and Indiana Department of Transportation are looking to address a highway crossover that some people feel is dangerous.
There's a chance you've been frustrated before with traffic trying to cross U.S. Highway 41, near Chick-Fil-A. County commissioners say it's an area that can become easily congested. With all of the traffic, it can be tricky to cross the highway from the Towne South Plaza entrance and the entrance to Walgreen's and Chick-Fil-A.
The commissioners are working with INDOT to find a solution. The agency has proposed a concrete median between the northbound and southbound lanes to prevent people from crossing. Instead, drivers would have to travel to a light to get to the other side of the road.
Switzer says it's best to email or call the commissioners. You can call (812) 462-3367, or email them at Chris.Switzer@vigocounty.in.gov, Mike.Morris@vigocounty.in.gov, and Brendan.Kearns@vigocounty.in.gov.