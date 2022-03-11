Catalytic growth opportunities expected at WestGate@Crane Technology Park

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. New precipitation amounts through the
weekend will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Saturday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Friday /9:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was 19.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Friday /9:30 AM EST Friday/ was 19.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Monday,
March 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Monday evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet Monday,
March 21.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Catalytic growth opportunities expected at WestGate@Crane Technology Park

  • Updated
  • 0
New science and technology foundation at WestGate@Crane Technology Park

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Uplands Science and Technology Foundation (USTF) will lead the physical development of WestGate as an innovation district and grow the park's capabilities in emerging technology areas such as microelectronics, artificial intelligence, and hypersonics.

Established in late 2021 by a consortium of key regional organizations, the USTF is a nonprofit research foundation dedicated to enhancing the vitality of WestGate@Crane Technology Park (WestGate). 

Joe Carley, who currently serves as Indiana University's Director for Economic Development and the Director for Strategic Partnerships at the IU Center for Rural Engagement (CRE), will serve as the USTF's Interim CEO. Carley will lead USTF on a loan basis from IU.

"I'm honored to serve the Uplands region in this role and to build on the work of the many partners who have helped make WestGate Technology Park a unique asset for our state," said Carley. "Throughout the process of creating USTF, we've been fortunate to work with some of the best minds in the country on building innovation communities, and I believe that we have a roadmap for WestGate that has the potential to be transformative for the region and the state."

IU Vice President for Government Relations and Economic Engagement Bill Stephan added, "IU has a deep interest in ensuring that the regions around our campuses grow and prosper." "We are pleased to be able to provide support for this important initiative and look forward to seeing USTF become a vital partner for Crane and the Indiana economic development community."

WestGate is located outside the gates of Naval Support Activity Crane, the 3rd largest Naval installation in the world. The park is currently home to more than 50 organizations and more than 850 employees.

The formation of the USTF follows the completion of a master plan for WestGate by TEConomy Partners and Perkins + Will. These two firms have previously collaborated on master plans for other technology parks in close proximity to defense installations, including a master plan for Cummings Research Park in Huntsville, AL.

Since the completion of the master plan, the steering committee of regional and state leaders has worked closely with The University Financing Foundation (TUFF) on implementing the plan's vision. TUFF, a national expert on developing research parks and innovation districts, is advising USTF on governance, programming, and real estate matters.

Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) led the process of charting a new roadmap for WestGate over the past two years. Tina Peterson, ROI's President and CEO, will serve as the Chair of the USTF Board of Directors. Peterson said, "never has the potential of WestGate been more relevant and significant than at this moment. With defense sector growth in the Uplands 68 times greater than that seen across the nation, the Indiana Uplands has an important role to play in ensuring we have both the ecosystem and the assets necessary for technological innovation to thrive for the benefit of our state and our nation. WestGate is positioned to become one of our country's most influential research destinations, and the USTF will be instrumental in catalyzing innovative activities at WestGate."

The USTF will complement the WestGate Authority and Purdue@WestGate by providing leadership for the park's physical development, marketing and attraction functions, and innovation and engagement activities. Greg Deason, Senior Vice President of Alliances and Placemaking at Purdue Research Foundation, and John Mensch, President of the WestGate Authority, will serve on the USTF Board along with other economic development, university, and defense leaders.

