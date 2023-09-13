Business owners weigh in on Covered Bridge Festival preparations

Parke County, Ind. (WTHI) - The countdown is on for businesses in Parke County. They only have four weeks until they must be ready for festival goers.
Two business owners that I spoke with say they are prioritizing their task lists to get the job done.
Businessmen Mike Roe and Todd Payne are two men on a timely mission.
"Checking on things because they can't wait till the last minute," says Roe.
"Everybody gets to have fun, but behind the scenes, we're going crazy in our heads... It's a little chaotic," says Payne.
Roe is the owner of the Bridgeton Mill. He says preparing for the festival is a big undertaking.
"We're usually in here at sun up and don't leave until it gets dark,"
He and his crew are spending their days cleaning, organizing, and stocking up on products.
Payne echoes having a similar experience getting his Hilltop Farm property ready.
"It's a lot of weed-eating," says Payne.
The Covered Bridge Festival runs from October 13 to October 22. In years past, more than a million people have attended the event.
Many of them will soon be at these businesses.
But right now, they're the ones moving, making sure everything is ready.