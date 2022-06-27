Brazil Rotary Club's 4th of July Celebrations are around the corner

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The 87th annual 4th of July Celebration is back, and each day features its' own fun activity for friends and family to enjoy.
Celebrations run from the 30th of June to the 4th of July.
Local non-profit food vendor groups will be selling food and beverages to raise funds. There will also be free entertainment each night; you can see the full schedule here for details.
You can purchase ride bracelets early at local banks and the Dairy Queen in Brazil until the 29th of June for $22.
Ride bracelets will be $25 on June 30, but $30 from July 1-4.