After flooding in Knox County, will insurance cover the damages?

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Flooding hasn't only damaged roads and bridges in Knox County, several homes were damaged, and many homeowners are wondering what's next.
Some people who are seeing damage to their homes are finding out insurance may not cover repairs.
We spoke with Ryan Chattin, an agency owner with Goosehead Insurance in Vincennes.
He says there might still be some options out there for those affected.
"Make sure you get a restoration company out there as soon as possible take a look at it if you can try to mitigate the damage as quick as you can," Chattin said.
You can apply for some assistance with FEMA. To see if you qualify for assistance, go to this link.