Abandoned property to gain new life as a veterans' memorial

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Brad Dickerson of Jasonville, Indiana, wants to make a difference in his community.
"I've just always admired folks who've been in the military and served our country," says Dickerson.
Dickerson is the driving force behind the town's soon-to-be-newest attraction, the Jasonville Veterans' Memorial.
And he's honoring those who fought for our country in the process.
He expresses pride in his project, though it initially surprised some of his family.
"I was kind of perplexed, I thought "wow" a memorial," says Dickerson's niece, Deborah Matthews. "I had never thought about that."
In terms of community reaction, he says the community has welcomed it.
"Oh, definitely an improvement to what used to be here," says Jasonville resident Shirley Dickey. "It's just so nice."
Dickerson is paying for the memorial out of his own pocket.
His only concern is doing good in the community, not being acknowledged.
To donate to the memorial or purchase a brick, go to www.jasonvm.com.