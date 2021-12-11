A very Meadows Christmas - vendors gather to help with last minute gifting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just days away from Christmas, and The Meadows is preparing to help families with that last-minute shopping.
Next weekend, around 50 vendors will set up shop in the atrium displaying all of their unique goods!
This is all in an effort to give those small businesses the revenue they need to support their shops!
The holiday season is always a crucial point for these small shops!
Organizers say it means so much to be able to help people find the perfect gift, especially with all of the supply chain issues.
"It doesn't matter if they're coming out because they're looking for that extra something or if it's because there's something not coming," Lily Pad owner Christine Niemeyer.
"It gets them out and around, and that's the beauty because there are so many people who still don't know all The Meadows has."
Again, this event is taking place on December 18th.