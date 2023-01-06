Indiana Youth Institute wants to address gaps in youth development

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Developing the next generation of politicians, artists, and leaders is crucial. One local organization that's doing just that.
The Ryves Youth Center in Terre Haute is one organization that provides education and support for youth.
The Indiana Youth Institute has reported a decrease in early literacy. However, The Ryves Center does its best to combat this. Jim Pinkstaff is the program director.
"The children work with our tutors one on one, and sometimes in small groups, but there's several activities that we do to try and get them to read at their grade appropriate level," Pinkstaff said.
The IYI revealed that mental health was also an issue. A study found that three out of ten Indiana students said their mental health was insufficient. Pinkstaff says that they work with local outreach programs including the Hamilton Center.
"A lot of times they will bring their therapist to come in and bring children and work with them. A lot of times those children will participate in our other activities," said Pinkstaff.
Indiana's college enrollment rate is the lowest it has been in ten years. Chief operating officer for the IYI, Jennifer Darby, hopes to encourage enrollment and completion.
"The job growth in the state is projected to be the strongest in occupations that will require a post-secondary credential. We want to make sure that our young people are going to and through post-secondary education," said Darby.
The IYI is also pushing for young people to become more involved in leadership roles. Pinkstaff says that this is extremely important.
"I think that's a great thing. I think it's important for the children to know that they have a voice," he said.
The youth institute will present these issues at the next Indiana legislative session on January 9, 2023.
For more information on the IYI’s plan for the legislative session, click here.