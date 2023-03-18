Indiana Youth Institute speaks with lawmakers about improving foster and youth poverty rates care in the state

INDIANA, (WTHI) - The Indiana Youth Institute (IYI) is working with lawmakers to improve foster care throughout the state. Here are some of the stats and what they expect to change moving forward.
The IYI reported that there has been a decrease in the number of children in foster care from 2021 and 2022. In 2021 there were over 23,000 in foster care and in 2022 the amount went down to around 20,000.
As of 2022 over 14,000 children are experiencing homelessness and poverty. Officials say there are ways to help with child poverty and care.
"Continue to support any services for families such as mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment, prevention and parenting programs that are supporting both the parents of kids and then also the parents that are caring for kids while they're in a foster care placement” said Ashley Haynes, VP of data and communication at IYI.
