Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman.
Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road.
Here, deputies found Timothy Tomey of Indianapolis dead inside a camper. They said Tomey had a gunshot wound and determined his death was suspicious in nature.
During the initial investigation, deputies took Angela Thomas, the victim's wife, into custody.
She was initially charged with possession of marijuana.
However, during an autopsy conducted on Saturday, the manner of death was determined to be homicide.
Thomas was then arrested for murder.
She is currently being held in the Parke County Jail without bond.
The Parke County Prosecutor's Office will conduct a review of the case and finalize charges at a later time.