Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County.
According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road.
They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at the stoplight. They then pulled over the impaired woman at a CVS parking lot.
Here, they learned that 35-year-old Brittney Nichole Gould was driving her car with a blood alcohol level of .34, which is more than 4x the legal limit.
She was then arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (OWI) of .15 or higher.
Gould was taken to the Parke County Jail.