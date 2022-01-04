Indiana will stop using COVID-19 rapid tests on most adults as supplies begin to dry up

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health says it will stop using the COVID-19 rapid tests on most adults due to a shortage in supplies.
The state said Tuesday the only groups eligible for rapid testing moving forward are people 18 and younger and symptomatic people over 50.
The state says they needed to make the changes because of a national shortage in rapid tets.
Officials said kids could continue to get tested so they could stay in the classroom. People over 50 can receive the rapid test because they are more likely to need advanced COVID-19 treatment.
Indiana says it usually receives around 50,000 rapid tests each week, but now it is only guaranteed to get 11,000 each week.
If you have a previous appointment to get a rapid test through the state, that appointment will be honored as long as testing supplies last.
People will still be able to receive the standard PCR tests. The results for those typically take around three days.
It's important to note - this does not include private companies like CVS and Walgreens.