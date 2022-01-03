Indiana updates COVID-19 guidance for students in grades K-12

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health has updated isolation and quarantine guidance for those K through 12th grade.
Here is a look at the guidance for schools with mask mandates in place.
If a student tests positive, they should stay home for five days.
The student can go back to school on the sixth day if asymptomatic or symptoms are resolved.
However, they must continue to wear a mask for five days.
If a student has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the classroom, they may remain in school and continue to wear a mask at all times.
If a student has been exposed to someone outside the classroom and they are fully vaccinated, they may remain in school and continue to wear a mask at all times.
If they aren't fully vaccinated, they must stay home for five days.
For schools without a mask mandate
If a student tests positive, they should stay home for five days.
If a fully vaccinated student is exposed to COVID-19, they may remain in school if they do not have symptoms and wear a mask at all times for ten days.
If the student is not vaccinated, they must stay home for five days after the last day of exposure.