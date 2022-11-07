Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall.
Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
Local job placement agencies are doing what they can to help citizens of the Wabash Valley.
Mindy Russell, market manager of ResourceMFG, spoke on how unemployment has impacted Terre Haute.
"It has been very cyclical," she said. "Pre-COVID we had so many people on assignments, so many people in the work force...when everyone is now returning back from COVID we are seeing a little bit less of a work flow and obviously an increase."
Russell has been the market manager for three years. She says that giving people work opportunities is the best feeling in the world.
"I love my job," she said. "How many people get to say that I get to give people the opportunity to put food on their table every day?"
If you are looking for help securing a job feel free to visit resourcemfg.com or call 812-231-8500.